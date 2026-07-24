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iHeart New Music - July 24, 2026 - Newly Added

iHeart New Music - July 24, 2026 - Newly Added (iHeartRadio)

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We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Camera - Charli xcx
  • Less than a Lover - JENNIE
  • Animal - KATSEYE
  • THAT GIRL - Tyla
  • burger - bbno$

...and so much more. Enjoy!

SongArtist
Ain’t in LAADÉLA
EasyAndye
burgerbbno$
CameraCharli XCX
Good GirlCloonee, Prospa, Tristan Henry
Baby Now That I Found YouElla Bright, Niall Horan
i still replayFélix Collin
Hot as a BICFlo Milli
HaikuFridayy
Slow Dance (For A Minute)Giant Rooks
Cranberrygirlsweetvoiced
World AwayGryffin, BUNT., Inéz
Where She Come FromHUGEL, Quavo
Less than a LoverJENNIE
AnimalKATSEYE
i’ve missed you longerLexi Jayde
ONE CALL AWAY.Loud Luxury
Don’t TouchLove Spells
FirefliesMartin Garrix, U2
SlowMavo
Home DepotMedium Build
Dream GirlRealestK
Do your danceRIIZE
Oh MotherSam Smith Feat. The TwoCity Chorus
Stranger ThingsShania Twain
Simonetaves
Lonely in the FutureThe Strokes
FOREVERMORETiger La Flor
THAT GIRLTyla
Get SomeTyriqueOrDie
Size TwoVANITY
Reach OutVictoria Monét
Bone CollectorWILLOW