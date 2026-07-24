iHeart New Music - July 24, 2026 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Camera - Charli xcx
- Less than a Lover - JENNIE
- Animal - KATSEYE
- THAT GIRL - Tyla
- burger - bbno$
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Ain’t in LA
|ADÉLA
|Easy
|Andye
|burger
|bbno$
|Camera
|Charli XCX
|Good Girl
|Cloonee, Prospa, Tristan Henry
|Baby Now That I Found You
|Ella Bright, Niall Horan
|i still replay
|Félix Collin
|Hot as a BIC
|Flo Milli
|Haiku
|Fridayy
|Slow Dance (For A Minute)
|Giant Rooks
|Cranberry
|girlsweetvoiced
|World Away
|Gryffin, BUNT., Inéz
|Where She Come From
|HUGEL, Quavo
|Less than a Lover
|JENNIE
|Animal
|KATSEYE
|i’ve missed you longer
|Lexi Jayde
|ONE CALL AWAY.
|Loud Luxury
|Don’t Touch
|Love Spells
|Fireflies
|Martin Garrix, U2
|Slow
|Mavo
|Home Depot
|Medium Build
|Dream Girl
|RealestK
|Do your dance
|RIIZE
|Oh Mother
|Sam Smith Feat. The TwoCity Chorus
|Stranger Things
|Shania Twain
|Simone
|taves
|Lonely in the Future
|The Strokes
|FOREVERMORE
|Tiger La Flor
|THAT GIRL
|Tyla
|Get Some
|TyriqueOrDie
|Size Two
|VANITY
|Reach Out
|Victoria Monét
|Bone Collector
|WILLOW