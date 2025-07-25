We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Dumb Girl
|Alessi Rose
|Blame On You
|Alexander Stewart
|Memories
|Billianne
|FUNHOUSE
|Chris Grey
|Have A Baby (With Me)
|Daniel Caesar
|Which One
|Drake feat. Central Cee
|Dive
|Holly Humberstone & Asha Banks
|Dream Night
|Jamie xx
|BIRTHDAY
|Jennifer Lopez
|surprise!
|Jeremy Zucker
|Therapy & Yoga
|JESSIA
|With You
|Jorja Smith
|Ruin My Life
|Kiesza
|Freak It
|Kim Petras
|dealer
|Lola Young
|Holy
|Mac DeMarco
|Sugar Sweet
|Mariah Carey feat. Shenseea & Kehlani
|miss sunshine
|mgk
|Miami
|Morgan Wallen feat. Lil Wayne and Rick Ross
|I Should Go
|Nicky MacKenzie
|say something
|Royel Otis
|To Be Free
|Sam Smith
|You Stole The Show
|SIENNA SPIRO
|12 to 12
|sombr
|Eve ate the apple
|Tommy Genesis
|Beautiful Strangers
|TOMORROW X TOGETHER
|DYNAMITE
|Tyla feat. Wizkid
|Ring Ring Ring
|Tyler, The Creator