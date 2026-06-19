iHeart New Music - June 19, 2026 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- IS IT LOVE - Tyla
- Heaven - Myles Smith
- On Your Mind - FKA twigs, Lil Yachty
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Let Me Go
|Baby Rose
|Silhouette
|Bam Rigby
|Talking Dirty
|Chlöe x Timbaland
|Comets + Gold
|Elmiene, Fujii Kaze
|On Your Mind (feat. Lil Yachty)
|FKA twigs, Lil Yachty
|Energizer
|girlsweetvoiced
|Pulling Me Back
|Jax Jones
|Invisible
|Jazzy, Chris Lorenzo
|Let Me Show You Love
|Kashus Culpepper
|NEW AMERICA//
|KennyHoopla
|FACE DOWN
|Key Glock
|Breathe
|Masego
|Heaven
|Myles Smith
|hey there [i have a compulsive complex]
|Q
|WSP!
|Shareef
|Me & U [Sammy Virji Remix]
|Tems
|IS IT LOVE
|Tyla