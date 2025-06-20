We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Aitch, Tiggs Da Author
|Tattoo (selective memory)
|Ally Salort
|Bowling alley
|Audrey Hobert
|Gone Baby Gone
|Aysanabee
|30 Deep
|BabyDrill feat. 21 Savage
|Off the Rails
|BENEE
|Mr. Electric Blue
|Benson Boone
|Outside
|Cardi B
|On With The Show
|Celeste
|GUILT TRIPPIN
|Central Cee, Sexyy Red
|Drive (From F1® The Movie)
|Ed Sheeran
|Fortunately 4 U
|Eli
|Victory Lap
|Fred again.., Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax
|Peace of Mind
|grentperez
|All over me
|HAIM
|No Time To Talk
|Jonas Brothers
|Papasito
|KAROL G
|Gabriela
|KATSEYE
|ATTENTION!
|Kesha, Slayyyter, Rose Gray
|ECHO
|Kito, Cakes da Killa, Born Dirty
|Not Like That Anymore
|Lola Young
|Hammer
|Lorde
|Close to you
|PinkPantheress
|High On Me
|Rossi., Jazzy
|Rein Me In
|Sam Fender, Olivia Dean
|we never dated
|sombr
|All Gas No Brakes
|Teddy Swims, BigXthaPlug
|HOW DOES IT FEEL?
|The Kid LAROI
|He's So Good
|TOBi
|True Blue
|Tommy Genesis
|Where To Start
|Wale