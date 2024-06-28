We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Therapy
|Ali Gatie
|Everytime
|Bakar feat. Lancey Foux
|Hot Uptown
|Camila Cabello feat. Drake
|Hotel Party
|Crash Adams
|ROCKET
|Doechii
|idwtwya
|Felix Cartal
|Wake Up
|Imagine Dragons
|Midnight
|James Blake & Lil Yachty
|Cowboys Cry Too
|Kelsea Ballerini feat. Noah Kahan
|Big Mama
|Latto
|Went Hollywood For A Year
|Lil Durk
|HERE WE GO!
|Lil Nas X
|Rockstar
|LISA
|Bittersweet
|LP Giobbi feat. Portugal. The Man
|Outgrown
|Mathew V
|Where Them Girls At
|Megan Thee Stallion
|paris
|Mikayla Geier
|Style Rare
|Offset feat. Gunna
|Time
|Olivia Dean
|Done With You
|Omar Apollo
|cinammon hearts
|Powfu feat. Ouse
|last first date
|Scoobert Doobert
|Rocks
|Shawn Hook
|Miss Independent
|Skepta feat. R2R MOE
|Reason Why
|SOPHIE feat. Kim Petras & BC Kingdom
|Dilemma
|Stefflon Don feat. Sidhu Moose Wala
|Heavenly Hell
|Steve Aoki feat. Ne-Yo
|Run It Back
|Still Woozy
|GIRLS
|The Kid LAROI
|Getting No Sleep
|Tinashe
|Wrong Way
|Two Friends & Alexander Stewart
|real 4 me
|WHIPPED CREAM feat. BKAYE
|Hesitate
|Zeina feat. Sarz