iHeart New Music - June 5, 2026 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

I Knew It, I Knew You - Taylor Swift

PASSENGER - Alex Warren

Three Nations - 21 Savage, Natanael Cano, French Montana

Take Me Back - Charlotte Cardin

In My Hands - Alessia Cara, Boi-1da, Canada Soccer

...and so much more. Enjoy!