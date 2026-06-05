iHeart New Music - June 5, 2026 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- I Knew It, I Knew You - Taylor Swift
- PASSENGER - Alex Warren
- Three Nations - 21 Savage, Natanael Cano, French Montana
- Take Me Back - Charlotte Cardin
- In My Hands - Alessia Cara, Boi-1da, Canada Soccer
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Three Nations
|21 Savage, Natanael Cano, French Montana
|IN MY HANDS
|Alessia Cara, Boi-1da, Canada Soccer
|In Your Eyes
|Alesso, OneRepublic
|PASSENGER
|Alex Warren
|Ruin
|Blxst, Sasha Keable
|Drop The Lo
|Bryson Tiller
|nie allein
|BUNT., JBS
|Take Me Back
|Charlotte Cardin
|Kool-Aid
|Debbi Dawson
|Some Jumper
|Dominique Way
|Black Prada Dress
|Ellie Goulding
|Don’t Break Her Heart
|FLO
|hate 2 hate u
|Gabriela Bee
|Bluffin’ (with The Kid LAROI)
|Joji, The Kid LAROI
|you’re still mine
|Lexi Jayde
|Love Sensation - Radio Edit
|Madonna
|Difficult Love
|Malcolm Todd
|Dance With the Sun (Olé Olé)
|Mike Demero, Betta Lemme
|Vertical
|Nia Archives
|Tastes So Good
|Niall Horan
|If It Ain’t Broke
|Notifi
|Satalanaaa
|Pitbull, Lil Jon
|In The Mirror
|Rezz, Colleen D’agostino
|High Hopes 3000
|ROLE MODEL
|Cowgirl
|Shaboozey
|the feeling
|Steve Lacy
|I Knew It, I Knew You
|Taylor Swift
|Perfect 10
|The Beaches
|Too Easy
|Tinashe
|FRE$H
|Victony
|Cotton
|Vince Staples
|We Might as Well Be Strangers (ft. Wednesday)
|Weezer, Wednesday