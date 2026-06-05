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iHeart New Music - June 5, 2026 - Newly Added

iHeart New Music - June 5, 2026 - Newly Added (iHeartRadio)

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We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • I Knew It, I Knew You - Taylor Swift
  • PASSENGER - Alex Warren
  • Three Nations - 21 Savage, Natanael Cano, French Montana
  • Take Me Back - Charlotte Cardin
  • In My Hands - Alessia Cara, Boi-1da, Canada Soccer

...and so much more. Enjoy!

SongArtist
Three Nations21 Savage, Natanael Cano, French Montana
IN MY HANDSAlessia Cara, Boi-1da, Canada Soccer
In Your EyesAlesso, OneRepublic
PASSENGERAlex Warren
RuinBlxst, Sasha Keable
Drop The LoBryson Tiller
nie alleinBUNT., JBS
Take Me BackCharlotte Cardin
Kool-AidDebbi Dawson
Some JumperDominique Way
Black Prada DressEllie Goulding
Don’t Break Her HeartFLO
hate 2 hate uGabriela Bee
Bluffin’ (with The Kid LAROI)Joji, The Kid LAROI
you’re still mineLexi Jayde
Love Sensation - Radio EditMadonna
Difficult LoveMalcolm Todd
Dance With the Sun (Olé Olé)Mike Demero, Betta Lemme
VerticalNia Archives
Tastes So GoodNiall Horan
If It Ain’t BrokeNotifi
SatalanaaaPitbull, Lil Jon
In The MirrorRezz, Colleen D’agostino
High Hopes 3000ROLE MODEL
CowgirlShaboozey
the feelingSteve Lacy
I Knew It, I Knew YouTaylor Swift
Perfect 10The Beaches
Too EasyTinashe
FRE$HVictony
CottonVince Staples
We Might as Well Be Strangers (ft. Wednesday)Weezer, Wednesday