We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Ride
|Arkells, GROUPLOVE
|All I Did Was Dream of You (feat. The Marias)
|beabadoobee
|Hanging on Hope
|Buffalo Traffic Jam
|Home (feat. Hikaru Utada)
|Charlie Puth
|
The Way We Touch
|Charlotte Cardin
|Ranjha
|Diljit Dosanjh, Sia & David Guetta
|Cruel World
|Holly Humberstone
|Trade Places
|Jack Harlow
|Trying Times
|James Blake
|cups of coffee
|Jamie Fine
|Who Is It
|Jordan Adentunji
|Dry Spell
|Kacey Musgraves
|Get Away
|Kungs, Boys Noize
|Rain
|Kuzi Cee
|Breathe
|Malcolm Todd
|Porch Light
|Noah Kahan
|oooshxt!
|Samara Cyn
|The Visitor
|SIENNA SPIRO
|BOBA
|SOFI TUKKER
|Endless Sun
|Stray Kids
|Club Song
|The Pussycat Dolls
|ThunderWave
|Thundercat & WILLOW
|Callin'
|YSN Fab