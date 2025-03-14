We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Familiar
|Aminé
|(From Larissa: The Other Side Of Anitta)
|Anitta
|CUT THE LIGHTS
|Armani White
|will I ever learn
|Ash Molloy
|If Only I Could Wait (feat. Danielle Haim)
|Bon Iver
|SMOKE THE PAIN AWAY
|Calvin Harris
|Tokyo Lift (5am)
|Cautious Clay
|The Giver
|Chappell Roan
|Bestfriend
|Chikoruss
|Little Dreaming
|Cian Ducrot
|Let Me In
|Dermot Kennedy
|Relationships
|HAIM
|FUFN (Forget You For Now)
|JADE
|Broke Skin
|John Fellner
|SMARTPHONE MAKE ME DUMB
|JP Saxe
|HOT
|LE SSERAFIM
|HOTBOX
|Lil Nas X
|Still Bad
|Lizzo
|OverTh!nking
|LUCKI
|Angels for Each Other
|Martin Garrix & Arijit Singh
|Make Believe
|Mother Mother
|Soprano
|Nova Twins
|Toro (A Colors Show)
|Ruger
|Sunset Blvd
|Selena Gomez, benny blanco
|Supermodels
|South Arcade
|On & On
|Sub Focus & bbyclose
|Make Me Forget
|Sub Urban