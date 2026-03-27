We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Bite Down
|Anna Sofia
|i kinda like how u know just how beautiful u are
|Artemas
|MARATHON
|Becky G & elkan
|Kingdom of Fear
|Cameron Whitcomb
|Sideways
|Charlie Puth, Coco Jones
|The Best
|Conan Gray
|Ride
|Connor Price, Nic D
|Lonely
|Fcukers
|Want It Back
|Giant Rooks
|Ritual
|Icona Pop x Daya
|Pal Agua
|J Balvin, Ryan Castro
|PALO $ANTO
|Jessie Reyez, Stormzy
|Automatic
|Jessie Ware
|ALL THE TIME
|John Summit, The Chainsmokers, Ilsey
|Deep End
|Joyner Lucas, YoungBoy Never Broke Again
|Carry On
|Jungle
|Heart Attack
|Justine Skye
|Disassociate
|Jutes
|Good Morning America
|Kiesza feat. KILEY
|Phoenix
|Marshmello x Portugal. The Man
|Don't Wanna Go Home
|MEDUZA feat. Henry Camamile
|Uncanny Valley
|Melanie Martinez
|Younger You
|Miley Cyrus
|Sweet Nothings
|oskar med k
|Countdown
|Preme, Bryson Tiller
|I Know You're Hurting.
|RAYE
|Sucker For Love
|Robyn
|STAY
|STRAY KIDS
|Until The Sun Explodes
|Sublime
|Back in Love
|Suki Waterhouse
|not my day
|venbee
|Lose Control
|Yeat, Elton John