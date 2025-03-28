We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

Twilight Zone - Ariana Grande

UNLIMITED - NAV feat. Playboi Carti

Lean On My Body - Lil Nas X

Sunshine and Rain - Kali Uchis

YIPPEE-KI-YAY - Kesha feat. T-Pain

...and so much more. Enjoy!