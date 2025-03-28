We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Neverland (From Japan)
|Anyma & Baset
|Soft Girl Era
|Ari Lennox
|Twilight Zone
|Ariana Grande
|BRING ME BACK TO LIFE
|Chris Grey & Allegra Jordyn
|What Are You Waiting For
|d4vd
|Physical
|Dua Lipa feat. Troye Sivan
|Listen2me
|Foxwarren
|Bad Boys
|Jax Jones, Rebecca Black, sooyeon
|NYB
|Jessie Reyez
|Sunshine and Rain
|Kali Uchis
|YIPPEE-KI-YAY
|Kesha feat. T-Pain
|terabyte
|late night drive home
|Lean On My Body
|Lil Nas X
|Up From the Bottom
|Linkin Park
|Bullseye
|Lucy Dacus feat. Hozier
|death wish
|Lyn Lapid
|I'd hate to be my friend
|MICO
|Can We Do This Over
|Naomi Sharon
|UNLIMITED
|NAV feat. Playboi Carti
|Glide
|NEIKED x Portugal. The Man
|DILEMMA
|Nemzzz feat. Central Cee
|heaven tonight
|Virginia To Vegas