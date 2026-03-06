We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Ain't It Such A Bitch
|Baby Nova
|why am i like this
|bbno$
|dream about u
|bbyclose
|New Religion
|Bebe Rexha & Faithless
|
I Can’t Wait
|Bob Sinclair & Kiesza
|You and Me
|Cameron Whitcomb
|Medicine
|Channel Tres
|oda
|Daniela Andrade
|if you wanna party, come over to my house
|Fcukers
|boy you turn me
|Felix Jaehn, Cascada
|LEZ GO!
|G-Flip, The Beaches
|Tweak
|GIRLSET
|American Girls
|Harry Styles
|Jump
|J Balvin, Amber Mark, Steve Vai, Travis Barker
|Save Me Tonight
|Jennifer Lopez, David Guetta
|Have Your Lovin'
|Johnny Orlando
|We Don't Get Along
|Juice WRLD, Marshmello
|moonboy
|JVKE, JEON SOMI
|Love Me Crazy
|KOLA
|Time Is A Bomb
|Metric
|Cynical
|Ofenbach, Sofiane Pamart
|400 Cities
|Paul Russell
|Algo Tú
|Shakira & Beéle
|Baby I
|Sleepy Hallow, Sheff G
|LOVE, LOVE, LOVE
|Stephen Sanchez
|Goodtime
|The Darcys
|Iris
|The Goo Goo Dolls, Steve Aoki
|SOMEWHERE ELSE
|TOMORA, AURORA, Tom Rowlands