We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|FINE PLACE TO DIE
|Alex Warren
|no more regrets
|almost monday
|Hands On Me
|Becky Hill
|Promise?
|Bella Kay
|Ribcage
|Bella Poarch
|IT'S OK
|Bryson Tiller
|Bottles & Lights
|Chxrry, Mariah The Scientist
|Echo
|Daddy Yankee, Shenseea, FIFA Sound
|Punching the Flowers
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Two Steppin'
|Diplo, Adrien Nunez
|Don't Worry Baby
|Dom Dolla & Tiga
|Carry the Weight
|Halsey
|It's Me
|ILLIT
|Hallucination
|Isabel LaRosa
|BOY IN RED
|Isaiah Rashad, SZA
|good things come in two's
|Jamie Fine
|AIN'T U TIRED?
|Jessie Reyez, Muni Long
|Rhinestoned
|Kacey Musgraves
|Top Fella
|Karan Aujla
|PROSTITUTE
|Labrinth
|Glamorous Life
|Lady Gaga
|Bitch
|Lizzo
|The Observer
|Louis Tomlinson
|Fire Away
|Madeon, Slayyyter
|Bring Your Love
|Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter
|Heroine
|Maroon 5
|Just The Way You Are [David Guetta Remix]
|Milky x David Guetta
|MUTT
|NAV, Quavo
|Boys In Blue
|Nia Archives
|Bad Combination
|Ruth B
|Rise
|Shub feat. Aysanabee & Drezus
|Material Lover
|SIENNA SPIRO
|Time Machine
|TALK
|Should've Known Better
|The Beaches
|Cool Buzz
|Violet Grohl
|Eurosummer [Girls Trip]
|Zara Larsson feat. Shakira