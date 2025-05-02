We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Lay Your Light
|Alicia Moffet
|Vacay
|Aminé
|STFU
|AP Dhillon, Shinda Kahlon
|Soar
|Aqyila
|boom
|bbno$
|WE ON GO
|BIA
|Sweet Love
|Burna Boy
|Is It Mine
|Coco Jones, Lady London
|Voices
|Damiano David
|All I Wanna Do Is Party
|DEBBY FRIDAY
|Lost My Mind
|Don Toliver, Doja Cat
|French Girls
|Dove Cameron
|Old Phone
|Ed Sheeran
|Pookie
|FIFTY FIFTY
|The Way I Love You
|Jorja Smith
|Gnarly
|KATSEYE
|CLINGY
|Lights
|Momentum
|Lilyisthatyou
|Burning Blue
|Mariah The Scientist
|Priceless
|Maroon 5, LISA
|Same Questions
|Max McNoun
|Mind Reader
|Mimi Webb, Meghan Trainor
|Kai!
|Olamide, Wizkid
|KOFFEE
|Original Koffee
|i'll keep protecting you
|Powfu
|Olive Garden
|PUP
|feeling good
|renforshort
|BUTTERFLY KISSES
|Rico Nasty
|Spend It
|Summer Walker
|I'm Your Dirt, I'm Your Love
|Yung Lean