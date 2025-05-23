We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|just a girl
|88rising feat. PIAO & Stephanie Poetri
|Again
|AG Club
|Bloodline
|Alex Warren feat. Jelly Roll
|Momma Song
|Benson Boone
|Die For You
|Calum Scott
|Garden
|CARYS
|John Daly
|Connor Price & Nic D
|Roses (Now’s The Time)
|Estelle
|Helium
|G-Eazy feat. X Ambassadors
|Honey Blonde
|Joe Jonas
|WHY
|Jon Bellion feat. Luke Combs
|Try Your Luck
|Julia Michaels
|Useless
|Kassidy
|bridesmaid
|Lauren Spencer Smith
|GoROUND
|Logic
|cliché
|mgk
|Gold
|Myles Smith
|Leave Me Alone
|Reneé Rapp
|Lie
|Shawn Hook
|Never Come Down
|Tia Wood
|Baby are you okay?
|Tommy Genesis
|LOOK OUT FOR ME
|Turnstile
|Top Tingz
|YoungBoy Never Broke Again