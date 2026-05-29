iHeart New Music - May 29, 2026 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- hate that i made you love me - Ariana Grande
- Handle - Ravyn Lenae
- Sad Girls - Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
- LEMONADE - aespa
- Game Time - Future, Tyla, FIFA Sound
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Baby Driver
|070 Shake
|All That’s Real
|Adventure Club, Medii, Britt Lari
|LEMONADE
|aespa
|Stand In The Sun With Me (Remix)
|Alexiane
|waiting on me
|ALINA
|BORN WINNER
|AP Dhillon, Frvrfriday, Joe Gez, Canada Soccer, Boi-1da
|hate that i made you love me
|Ariana Grande
|for keeps
|Asal
|Fallen Angel
|Baby J
|a la mala
|Bb trickz
|Sad Girls
|Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
|More! More! More!
|Becky Hill
|STOP
|Bella Kay
|Essex_Honey.mp3
|Blood Orange
|Love Tonight
|BUNT.
|Call Security
|Chxrry
|Torture of the Heart
|DVBBS, Nelly Furtado
|Birthday
|Faouzia
|Scream!
|Felix Cartal, Ashley Sienna
|london
|Freya Skye
|Game Time
|Future, Tyla, FIFA Sound
|Angel
|Gabriella Rose
|Salvame Hoy
|Jennifer Lopez, David Guetta, Gabito Ballestereos
|UR HEARTBEAT (WHO DO U THINK ABOUT AT 2AM?)
|Jessie Reyez
|THE ALCHEMIST
|Johnny Orlando, Boi-1da, Canada Soccer, EKKSTACY
|Deep End
|Julia Wolf
|The Wave
|Jungle
|passport picture
|KALLITECHNIS, mango heist
|Brutalist
|Kim Petras
|Hostage
|LATTO, 21 Savage
|Lost in translation...
|R3HAB
|Handle
|Ravyn Lenae
|The Last Encounter
|Sofia Camara
|Callin’
|Syd, Blu june
|Bug in the Cake
|Violet Grohl
|Talk on the Hill
|Willow
|Aquel diciembre
|Young Miko, Rauw Alejandro