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iHeart New Music - May 29, 2026 - Newly Added

iHeart New Music - May 29, 2026 - Newly Added (iHeartRadio)

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We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • hate that i made you love me - Ariana Grande
  • Handle - Ravyn Lenae
  • Sad Girls - Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
  • LEMONADE - aespa
  • Game Time - Future, Tyla, FIFA Sound

...and so much more. Enjoy!

SongArtist
Baby Driver070 Shake
All That’s RealAdventure Club, Medii, Britt Lari
LEMONADEaespa
Stand In The Sun With Me (Remix)Alexiane
waiting on meALINA
BORN WINNERAP Dhillon, Frvrfriday, Joe Gez, Canada Soccer, Boi-1da
hate that i made you love meAriana Grande
for keepsAsal
Fallen AngelBaby J
a la malaBb trickz
Sad GirlsBebe Rexha, David Guetta
More! More! More!Becky Hill
STOPBella Kay
Essex_Honey.mp3Blood Orange
Love TonightBUNT.
Call SecurityChxrry
Torture of the HeartDVBBS, Nelly Furtado
BirthdayFaouzia
Scream!Felix Cartal, Ashley Sienna
londonFreya Skye
Game TimeFuture, Tyla, FIFA Sound
AngelGabriella Rose
Salvame HoyJennifer Lopez, David Guetta, Gabito Ballestereos
UR HEARTBEAT (WHO DO U THINK ABOUT AT 2AM?)Jessie Reyez
THE ALCHEMISTJohnny Orlando, Boi-1da, Canada Soccer, EKKSTACY
Deep EndJulia Wolf
The WaveJungle
passport pictureKALLITECHNIS, mango heist
BrutalistKim Petras
HostageLATTO, 21 Savage
Lost in translation...R3HAB
HandleRavyn Lenae
The Last EncounterSofia Camara
Callin’Syd, Blu june
Bug in the CakeViolet Grohl
Talk on the HillWillow
Aquel diciembreYoung Miko, Rauw Alejandro