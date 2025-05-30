We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Love Bomb Me
|Anjulie
|Gasoline & Matches
|Cameron Whitcomb
|Be Your Friend
|Cheat Codes, Edward Maya, Enisa
|Main Character
|Chxrry
|This Song
|Conan Gray
|New Heart
|Crash Adams
|Where Did You Go?
|d4vd
|Truth
|Dean Lewis
|Hemingway
|girl in red
|AVENTADOR
|GoldLink
|Starry Eyed
|Good Neighbours, Chelsea Cutler
|Work It Out
|Joe Jonas
|LET EM OUT
|Kardinal Offishall
|OWA OWA
|Lil Tecca
|Man Of The Year
|Lorde
|MAD
|Martin Garrix, Lauv
|Easy Lover
|Miley Cyrus
|fallin
|Natalie Jane
|Holy Mountain
|Obongjayar
|Nice To Each Other
|Olivia Dean
|Crazy For It
|Rampa, Adam Port, &ME, Boys Noize, Vinson, Keinemusik
|Crave
|Rochelle Jordan
|Cops & Robbers
|Sammy Virji, Skepta
|Girls Like You
|Sofia Camara
|Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)
|Tate McRae
|Did I Say Too Much
|The Beaches
|Last Train
|Vandelux
|CPR
|Wet Leg
|What3vr
|yeule