We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|EVERYONE'S A STAR!
|5 Seconds of Summer
|Chains of Love
|Charli xcx
|Lick Back
|Coi Leray feat. Skilla
|Destiny
|Ellie Goulding
|A Minute or Two
|Gabriela Bee
|Prize Fighter
|Jean Dawson
|I Stay I Leave I Love I Lose
|Jessie Murph
|Right Hand Man
|Katie Tupper
|Nasty (feat. Channel Tres)
|Kungs
|The Day That I Die
|Lewis Capaldi
|Palaces
|Louis Tomlinson
|The Thing I Love
|MAX, Andy Grammer
|Still Don't Care
|Meghan Trainor
|Dream As One [from Avatar: Fire and Ash]
|Miley Cyrus
|/Lentes
|Neton Vega
|SORRY
|NF feat. James Arthur
|DROWN
|Nonso Amadi
|Dopamine
|Robyn
|Out The Mud
|TOBi, Real Bad Man
|Watching Us
|Wale & Leon Thomas
|Midnight Sun
|Zara Larsson feat. Muni Long