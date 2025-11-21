We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Wild Woman
|Aerosmith, YUNGBLUD
|B2B
|Anna Sofia
|The Girl in the Bubble
|Ariana Grande
|Cold
|BigXthaPlug, Post Malone
|As Long As You'll Stay
|Braison Cyrus, Noah Cyrus
|DEATH WON'T DO US PART
|Chris Grey, Ari Abdul
|Joshua Tree
|Demi Lovato
|In Twos
|Esha Tewari
|Rift
|Good Kid
|Break
|Jhené Aiko
|LOVE YOU FOR LIFE.
|Loud Luxury, Emily Roberts
|Fall In Love Again
|Phantogram, HNTR
|High Tolerance
|Polo G
|Supposed To Be My Lover
|Roy Woods
|TABBY CAT
|RUSSELL!
|Do It
|Stray Kids
|Elevate
|Sub Focus
|FMT
|Summer Walker
|Única
|Tainy, KAROL G
|NOBODY'S GIRL
|Tate McRae
|A PERFECT WORLD
|The Kid LAROI
|BOTHER ME
|Tommy Richman, Brent Faiyaz