We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Till I Die
|Anyma, Solomun
|Princess
|BENEE
|Pretty Dolly
|Byron Messia
|Small Town Joan of Arc
|Del Water Gap
|Lift Me Up
|Diplo, Local Singles, Jem Cooke
|In the Dark
|DJ Snake, Stray Kids
|Hello My Old Lover
|Dove Cameron
|The God of Lying
|Gorillaz, IDLES
|Mature
|Hilary Duff
|Die Happy
|Holly Humberstone
|With Your Love
|ILLENIUM, Ryan Tedder
|Her Face
|Isabel LaRosa
|Smoke n Drank
|Jordan Adetunji
|Girls Gone Wild
|JT
|bandaids
|Katy Perry
|To Space
|Kings of Leon
|LEARNING TO LET GO
|Lights
|me with no shirt on
|LØLØ
|Modern Times
|Mika
|New Trip
|Quavo, YEAT, BNYX
|BIG WALL
|Ria Mae
|La Perla
|ROSALÍA, Yahritza Y Su Esencia
|Eventually
|Sabrina Sterling
|Call Me
|Toosi
|Perfume
|Virginia To Vegas
|WE LA [EAST LA Remix]
|will.i.am + Taboo
|At The Party
|WizTheMc, bees & honey