We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Cry
|Adventure Club & AVELLO
|Nighttime Thing
|Alessia Cara feat. Julia Michaels
|Don't Remind Me
|Amber Mark with Anderson .Paak
|Do What I Want
|Anna Sofia
|ADD
|bbno$
|Arms
|Blondshell feat. Gigi Perez
|Time Will Tell
|Celeste
|Up
|Danger Mouse, Black Thought & Rag'n'Bone Man
|Gone, Gone, Gone
|David Guetta, Teddy Swims & Tones and I
|Kiss
|Demi Lovato
|Bring The House Down
|DJ Snake, Dillon Francis & TRXGGX
|HOME
|Eddie Benjamin feat. Shawn Mendes
|The Manifesto
|Gorillaz feat. Trueno and Proof
|Tie you down
|HAIM with Bon Iver
|Eyes Closed
|Jisoo feat. ZAYN
|nah
|Khalid
|Rather Be
|Kuzi Cee
|Sorry
|Laraw
|bittersweet
|Madison Beer
|CAOS
|Miguel
|Love Is A Canyon
|Noah Cyrus feat. Orville Peck
|INDUSTRY MACHINE
|ODUMODUBLVCK
|An American Crime
|Sabrina Sterling
|Complicated
|Sofia Camara
|ME + YOU
|TWICE
|Sensational
|WizTheMc
|You Broke Me Too
|Yellowcard feat. Avril Lavigne