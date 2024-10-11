We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Akon's Beautiful Day
|Akon
|Limbo
|Aqyila
|how could u love somebody like me?
|Artemas
|Sympathy is a knife
|Charli XCX feat. Ariana Grande
|A-frame
|Chelsea Cutler & Jeremy Zucker
|The Karate Kid
|Coldplay
|Pretty Girls Cry Too
|Culture Jam feat. Lay Bankz, Saweetie & Flo Milli
|CAVE
|Dom Dolla feat. Tove Lo
|I Never Loved You
|Halsey
|Winning Streak
|Jelly Roll
|Mantra
|JENNIE
|Super Tuna
|Jin
|Backseat Driver
|Kane Brown
|EASY!
|King Cruff feat. Banx & Ranx
|Stupid Dumb
|Mabel & Ty Dolla $ign
|In The Living Room
|Maggie Rogers
|She Wants To Go Dancing
|Mt. Joy
|rain
|mxmtoon
|VIRGINIA Boy - Remix
|Pharrell Williams feat. Tyler, The Creator
|Never Forget
|Rich The Kid feat. Famous Dex & Jay Critch
|Levitating
|RÜFÜS DU SOL
|Why Lie?
|Skepta feat. Flo Milli
|Starlight
|Sofia Camara
|A Fragile Thing
|The Cure
|APEROL SPRITZ
|The Kid LAROI
|distance
|Tori Kelly
|PUSH 2 START
|Tyla
|IYKYK
|XG
|REGGAETON MALANDRO
|Yandel feat. Tego Calderón