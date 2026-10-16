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iHeart New Music - October 16, 2026 - Newly Added

iHeart New Music - October 16, 2026 - Newly Added (iHeartRadio)

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We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • expectations - Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan
  • Housewife - Tate McRae
  • Unloveu - KATSEYE
  • Japan - Fontaines D.C.
  • Before You Know It - Kygo, Ava Max

...and so much more. Enjoy!

SongArtist
Shroom CloudsA$AP Rocky feat. reggie & Jeremih
Fight For LoveAlesso, Kaitlin Aragon
Lasso the MoonAshe
Main Attraction [Remix]Chlöe x Timbaland & Monaleo
All NightDei V, Rauw Alejandro
JapanFontaines D.C.
High All The TimeHenry Morris, G-Eazy
Rocket ScienceJazzy
MADE 4 THISJessie Reyez
Flower In A HurricaneJustice feat. Tame Impala, SZA, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
UnloveuKATSEYE
Not Like YouKILIMANJARO, Dyo
FrequencyKuzi Cee
Before You Know ItKygo, Ava Max
summer’s overLexi Jayde
SorryMICO
Obsession (ft. Ty Dolla $ignMK
expectationsOlivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan
The OnePineo & Loeb x JRDN
Pretty GirlsRachel Chinouriri
as lovers dorenforshort
PowerSophia Stel
HousewifeTate McRae
BabyThe Chainsmokers
Black StarsThe Smashing Pumpkins, The Hunger Games
I LiedTinie Tempah, Kah-Lo
The Greatest Show On EarthU2
Frankenstein’s MonsterVANITY