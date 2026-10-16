iHeart New Music - October 16, 2026 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- expectations - Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan
- Housewife - Tate McRae
- Unloveu - KATSEYE
- Japan - Fontaines D.C.
- Before You Know It - Kygo, Ava Max
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Shroom Clouds
|A$AP Rocky feat. reggie & Jeremih
|Fight For Love
|Alesso, Kaitlin Aragon
|Lasso the Moon
|Ashe
|Main Attraction [Remix]
|Chlöe x Timbaland & Monaleo
|All Night
|Dei V, Rauw Alejandro
|Japan
|Fontaines D.C.
|High All The Time
|Henry Morris, G-Eazy
|Rocket Science
|Jazzy
|MADE 4 THIS
|Jessie Reyez
|Flower In A Hurricane
|Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
|Unloveu
|KATSEYE
|Not Like You
|KILIMANJARO, Dyo
|Frequency
|Kuzi Cee
|Before You Know It
|Kygo, Ava Max
|summer’s over
|Lexi Jayde
|Sorry
|MICO
|Obsession (ft. Ty Dolla $ign
|MK
|expectations
|Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan
|The One
|Pineo & Loeb x JRDN
|Pretty Girls
|Rachel Chinouriri
|as lovers do
|renforshort
|Power
|Sophia Stel
|Housewife
|Tate McRae
|Baby
|The Chainsmokers
|Black Stars
|The Smashing Pumpkins, The Hunger Games
|I Lied
|Tinie Tempah, Kah-Lo
|The Greatest Show On Earth
|U2
|Frankenstein’s Monster
|VANITY