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iHeart New Music - October 23, 2026 - Newly Added

iHeart New Music - October 23, 2026 - Newly Added (iHeartRadio)

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We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Tarantino - LISA
  • pangea - Dominic Fike
  • SOVEREIGN LAND - Jessie Reyez
  • Airbender - Anderson .Paak & Cordae
  • Smartest Person in the Room - Lennon Stella

...and so much more. Enjoy!

SongArtist
Mmidnight for the MassesAllie X
AirbenderAnderson .Paak & Cordae
Look At All The Happy PeopleBluegirl
No Man’s LandDevon Cole
Let Me CookDiplo, A$AP Ferg
pangeaDominic Fike
do the mathDove Cameron
SaviorFoushée
missing persongirl in red
SOVEREIGN LANDJessie Reyez
Bodies On The FloorJohn Legend, Clipse
Tom and JerryJohn Mayer
MISS MEkeshi
Smartest Person in the RoomLennon Stella
TarantinoLISA
Bad NewsLu Kala
Church Of SoundReve
AtypicalRyan Hemsworth, allie
I FeelSinead Harnett
The NoiseThe Darcys
Who You Callin’ CrazyThe Rollng Stones
The CalmWiz Khalifa