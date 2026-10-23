iHeart New Music - October 23, 2026 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Tarantino - LISA
- pangea - Dominic Fike
- SOVEREIGN LAND - Jessie Reyez
- Airbender - Anderson .Paak & Cordae
- Smartest Person in the Room - Lennon Stella
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Mmidnight for the Masses
|Allie X
|Airbender
|Anderson .Paak & Cordae
|Look At All The Happy People
|Bluegirl
|No Man’s Land
|Devon Cole
|Let Me Cook
|Diplo, A$AP Ferg
|pangea
|Dominic Fike
|do the math
|Dove Cameron
|Savior
|Foushée
|missing person
|girl in red
|SOVEREIGN LAND
|Jessie Reyez
|Bodies On The Floor
|John Legend, Clipse
|Tom and Jerry
|John Mayer
|MISS ME
|keshi
|Smartest Person in the Room
|Lennon Stella
|Tarantino
|LISA
|Bad News
|Lu Kala
|Church Of Sound
|Reve
|Atypical
|Ryan Hemsworth, allie
|I Feel
|Sinead Harnett
|The Noise
|The Darcys
|Who You Callin’ Crazy
|The Rollng Stones
|The Calm
|Wiz Khalifa