We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Telephone Busy
|5 Seconds of Summer
|Clean
|Alessia Cara
|The Way a Heart Breaks
|Alexander Stewart
|as i wave goodbye
|Artemas
|May Way For The Feeling
|Chance Pena
|Root of all Evil
|Daniel Caesar
|Raindance
|Dave feat. Tems
|Let You Go
|Demi Lovato
|In Another World
|EJAE
|Scared of the Dark
|Em Beihold
|Lay It On Me
|Frank Walker, Josh Ross, Norma Jean Martine
|TEEN ANGST
|INJI
|I'm Not There For You
|Jessie Murph
|My Muse
|Leon Thomas
|Almost
|Lewis Capaldi
|no cell phones in rehab
|mgk
|Maybe It's
|Miley Cyrus
|Rubber Band Man
|Mumford & Sons feat. Hozier
|Quality Over Quantity
|Polo G
|rotting with the moon
|Powfu
|my man…
|Queen Naija feat. Mariah the Scientist
|BOSS UP
|Shenseea
|CRANK
|Slayyter
|MONSTRUO
|Tainy, Feid
|Come Back Around
|The Strumbellas
|Risky Business
|Tommy Newport, Baby Nova
|CHANEL
|Tyla