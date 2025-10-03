We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|In My World
|AFROJACK, Aloe Blacc
|gigolo
|bbno$
|Underwater
|BENEE
|Tell Me
|Billie du Page
|Act Like You Know
|Coi Leray & Shoreline Mafia
|Walk Walk Walk
|Good Neighbours
|ANNIE.
|jev., HILLARI
|Pretty Promises
|Kali Uchis feat. Mariah the Scientist
|Thick Skin
|Lauren Spencer Smith
|Just How You Are
|Leon Thomas
|Vir@l
|Lou Val
|Lemonade
|Louis Tomlinson
|Earthshaker
|Phantogram
|Hello
|Sigala, Leigh-Anne & Jonita Gandhi
|Loser
|Tame Impala
|The Fate of Ophelia
|Taylor Swift
|Second Best
|The Last Dinner Party
|Friction
|The Midnight
|Nobody But You
|The Sheepdogs
|No Vacancy
|Tiger La Flor
|Fascination In the Dark
|Vance Joy
|Meiomi
|Young Miko