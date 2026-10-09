iHeart New Music - October 9, 2026 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Memories - Charlotte Cardin
- FF - Troye Sivan
- Don’t Chart - Cardi B
- i think he’s got a girl - Slayyyter
- Love Depressed - Carly Rae Jepsen
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|FUN
|Alessi Rose
|Nothing Good is Easy
|Bebe Stockwell
|BURN
|BigXthaPlug, Ava Max
|Problem Child
|brakence
|Don’t Chart
|Cardi B
|Love Depressed
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Flood Whole Towns
|Cece Natalie
|Memories
|Charlotte Cardin
|Sunshine
|Collect 200
|Wish Upon You
|Florence Road
|2am in toronto
|FOLA, Davido
|blue
|girl in red
|THE ALLIGATOR
|Goldie Boutilier
|ACCELERANDO
|Grimes, VADAKIN
|pop it
|Gunna
|Made For This
|Jamie Fine
|FOR SIXX IN THE MORNIN
|Jessie Reyez, Samara Cyn
|Every Night
|Offset, Featuring Don Toliver
|Palpitations
|Ralph
|Champagne
|Remi Wolf
|PAY AS YOU GO
|Ruby Waters
|i think he’s got a girl
|Slayyyter
|Unlike You
|Sofia Camara
|Frozen
|Suzy Clue
|Lucky Nights
|Sydney Ross Mitchell
|FF
|Troye Sivan
|Zombie
|Two Friends, Alexander Stewart and LØLØ