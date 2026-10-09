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iHeart New Music - October 9, 2026 - Newly Added

iHeart New Music - October 9, 2026 - Newly Added (iHeartRadio)

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We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Memories - Charlotte Cardin
  • FF - Troye Sivan
  • Don’t Chart - Cardi B
  • i think he’s got a girl - Slayyyter
  • Love Depressed - Carly Rae Jepsen

...and so much more. Enjoy!

SongArtist
FUNAlessi Rose
Nothing Good is EasyBebe Stockwell
BURNBigXthaPlug, Ava Max
Problem Childbrakence
Don’t ChartCardi B
Love DepressedCarly Rae Jepsen
Flood Whole TownsCece Natalie
MemoriesCharlotte Cardin
SunshineCollect 200
Wish Upon YouFlorence Road
2am in torontoFOLA, Davido
bluegirl in red
THE ALLIGATORGoldie Boutilier
ACCELERANDOGrimes, VADAKIN
pop itGunna
Made For ThisJamie Fine
FOR SIXX IN THE MORNINJessie Reyez, Samara Cyn
Every NightOffset, Featuring Don Toliver
PalpitationsRalph
ChampagneRemi Wolf
PAY AS YOU GORuby Waters
i think he’s got a girlSlayyyter
Unlike YouSofia Camara
FrozenSuzy Clue
Lucky NightsSydney Ross Mitchell
FFTroye Sivan
ZombieTwo Friends, Alexander Stewart and LØLØ