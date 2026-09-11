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iHeart New Music - September 11, 2026 - Newly Added

iHeart New Music - September 11, 2026 - Newly Added (iHeartRadio)

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We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Do You Think About Me - Demo - Spice Girls
  • crank 2 - Slayyyter
  • Made My Night - LE SSERAFIM
  • Pillow Fight - Tinashe
  • Juicy - Victoria Monét

...and so much more. Enjoy!

SongArtist
SafeAndye, Savannah Ré
Anything ButAsha Banks
ChangesBecky Hill
one lifecharlieonnafriday
Hi HelloChiara Savasta
321Chrystal, Rudimental
You and I, Me and YouDavid Guetta, Hypaton
When In RomeDove Cameron
to love and to loseDylan
Fields of LoveEllie Goulding
why you madfelix jaehn, Jaguar, FAANGS
Little Little VoiceFKJ, Labrinth
BRB (from Forgotten Island)H.E.R., Liza Soberano
So GoodJhené Aiko feat. Kendrick Lamar
lamb Julia Wolf, Kellin Quinn
My Whole Wide WorldKings of Leon
Made My NightLE SSERAFIM
Hurt YouMorMor
Make BelieveRachel Chinouriri
Oh NoRema
crank 2Slayyyter
Do You Think About Me - DemoSpice Girls
Who’s ThatThe War On Drugs
Pillow FightTinashe
JuicyVictoria Monét
ON NOTHINGYeat