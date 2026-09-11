iHeart New Music - September 11, 2026 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Do You Think About Me - Demo - Spice Girls
- crank 2 - Slayyyter
- Made My Night - LE SSERAFIM
- Pillow Fight - Tinashe
- Juicy - Victoria Monét
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Safe
|Andye, Savannah Ré
|Anything But
|Asha Banks
|Changes
|Becky Hill
|one life
|charlieonnafriday
|Hi Hello
|Chiara Savasta
|321
|Chrystal, Rudimental
|You and I, Me and You
|David Guetta, Hypaton
|When In Rome
|Dove Cameron
|to love and to lose
|Dylan
|Fields of Love
|Ellie Goulding
|why you mad
|felix jaehn, Jaguar, FAANGS
|Little Little Voice
|FKJ, Labrinth
|BRB (from Forgotten Island)
|H.E.R., Liza Soberano
|So Good
|Jhené Aiko feat. Kendrick Lamar
|lamb
|Julia Wolf, Kellin Quinn
|My Whole Wide World
|Kings of Leon
|Made My Night
|LE SSERAFIM
|Hurt You
|MorMor
|Make Believe
|Rachel Chinouriri
|Oh No
|Rema
|crank 2
|Slayyyter
|Do You Think About Me - Demo
|Spice Girls
|Who’s That
|The War On Drugs
|Pillow Fight
|Tinashe
|Juicy
|Victoria Monét
|ON NOTHING
|Yeat