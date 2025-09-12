We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|act xvi: twentyfoe7
|4batz, FLO
|NSFW
|bbno$
|DADE
|BIA feat. Key Glock
|My Everything
|Bryant Barnes
|Art Museum (2am)
|Cautious Clay
|REMIND ME
|Chase Atlantic
|Pink Money
|Coi Leray feat. G Herbo & Bktherula
|Talk To Me
|Damiano David feat. Tyla & Nile Rodgers
|After You
|David Guetta, Kiko, Olivier Giacomotto feat. FAANGS
|Here All Night
|Demi Lovato
|Camera
|Ed Sheeran
|The Happy Dictator
|Gorillaz
|Forever
|Illenium feat. Tom Grennan & Alna
|homesick
|Jamie Fine
|On a Pier, On the Hudson
|Jens Lekman feat. Matilda Sargren
|Cry about it!
|Kali Uchis feat. Ravyn Lenae
|Camouflage
|Milky Chance
|LOSE YOURSELF.
|Paco
|GuabanSexxx
|Rauw Alejandro
|congrats!
|reggie
|Take A Drive
|Rex Orange County
|City Walls
|Twenty One Pilots