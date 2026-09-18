iHeart New Music - September 18 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Let’s Get Marrie - Miley
- new trick - ROSÉ
- MISS MY DAWG - Yeat, Drake
- Party - Troye Sivan
- Versailles - Carly Rae Jepsen
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|A Good Day
|Anderson .Paak & Cordae
|Tandem Bike
|aron!
|Versailles
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Company
|Clean Bandit, Chlöe, OMAH LAY
|Nothing Into Something
|Coi Leray x Diplo
|Small Town
|Dominic Fike
|The Comeback
|Eli
|remember this
|Ethan Regan
|SE PUSO FEO
|Feid, Divino, Baby Ranks
|bad taste
|Freya Skye
|Don’t Make Them Like Me
|Isabel LaRosa
|Get This Started
|Jazzy
|Love Psychosis
|Jutes
|Autobahn
|Kim Petras
|Over country
|Lizzy McAlpine
|delusional darling (ft. Ella Red)
|LØLØ, Ella Red
|Don’t Stop
|LP
|Everything’s the same
|MICO
|Let’s Get Married
|MILEY
|Purple Aura
|NOAH NOAH
|Run Out Of Road
|Orville Peck
|new trick
|ROSÉ
|Met My Match
|Say Now
|Hallucinating
|Sofia Camara
|Perfect Man
|Teddy Swims
|GET EVEN
|The Kid LAROI & GIVEON
|Just Us In The Room
|TOBi
|source of life
|Tove Lo
|Party
|Troye Sivan
|Don’t You Forget About Me?
|Valley
|MISS MY DAWG
|Yeat, Drake