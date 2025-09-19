We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|My Only Angel
|Aerosmith & YUNGBLUD
|Another Life
|Alabama Shakes
|Friends Don’t
|Alexander Stewart & Lauren Spencer Smith
|MOUNT PLEASANT
|Armani White
|bleach
|Bakar
|Safe
|Cardi B feat. Kehlani
|The Internet
|CARYS
|She Waits
|Collect 200
|Despicable
|Connor Price
|Whatever You Like
|Dove Cameron
|If Only
|Hunxho, 21 Savage
|I Ain't Coming Back
|ian
|Culpable
|Junior H
|renegade
|Kent Jamz
|Something In The Heavens
|Lewis Capaldi
|EDUCATION
|Lights
|Post Sex Clarity
|Lola Young
|yes baby
|Madison Beer
|Secrets
|Miley Cyrus, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood
|nobody (make me feel)
|oska med k & Khalid
|Good Boy
|Paris Paloma
|Where Is My Husband!
|Raye
|Shut Me Up
|Russ, Big Sean
|Reminds Me
|Sarah McLachlan feat. Katie Gavin
|Body To Body
|Siibii, Aysanabee
|Smooth
|The Chainsmokers
|95 South
|The Cool Kids, A-Trak, Sango, Sir Michael Rocks, Chuck Inglish
|David's Brother
|The Favors, FINNEAS, Ashe
|Million Ways
|Virginia To Vegas
|GALA
|XG
|FIGHT OR FLIGHT
|Zoey808, bbno$