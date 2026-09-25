iHeart New Music - September 25, 2026 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Danceteria Afterhours - Madonna & Charli xcx
- Patient Zero - Taylor Swift
- On Video - Phoebe Bridgers
- Cold In California (2016 Demo) - Shawn Mendes
- Silencio - U2
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|FMTYLM
|Ari Abdul
|Why Why
|BLOND:ISH
|Nothing Lasts Forever
|BUNT., RØAM
|IS THIS THE END?
|Chelsea Cutler
|Roses
|CHVRCHES
|cool
|Gabriela Bee
|Fireflies
|John Legend, Pharrell Williams
|Stay for Love
|Kaskade, Brieanna Grace
|Watch You Dance
|Leon Bridges
|Danceteria Afterhours
|Madonna, Charli xcx
|Peace Love & Good Wifi
|Mike Clay
|On Video
|Phoebe Bridgers
|Where The Goth Girls At?
|Queens of the Stone Age
|I Won’t Cry
|Remi Wolf
|EMO IN THE CLUB
|RUSSELL!
|Cold In California (2016 Demo)
|Shawn Mendes
|Loaded
|Sleepy Hallow
|TSUNAMI
|SOFI TUKKER, OneRepublic
|Loser (Fcukers Remix)
|Tame Impala & Fcukers
|Patient Zero
|Taylor Swift
|Our Year
|Tegan and Sara, Lights, Felix Cartal
|Silencio
|U2