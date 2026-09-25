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iHeart New Music - September 25, 2026 - Newly Added

iHeart New Music - September 25, 2026 - Newly Added (iHeartRadio)

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We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Danceteria Afterhours - Madonna & Charli xcx
  • Patient Zero - Taylor Swift
  • On Video - Phoebe Bridgers
  • Cold In California (2016 Demo) - Shawn Mendes
  • Silencio - U2

...and so much more. Enjoy!

SongArtist
FMTYLMAri Abdul
Why WhyBLOND:ISH
Nothing Lasts ForeverBUNT., RØAM
IS THIS THE END?Chelsea Cutler
RosesCHVRCHES
coolGabriela Bee
FirefliesJohn Legend, Pharrell Williams
Stay for LoveKaskade, Brieanna Grace
Watch You DanceLeon Bridges
Danceteria AfterhoursMadonna, Charli xcx
Peace Love & Good WifiMike Clay
On VideoPhoebe Bridgers
Where The Goth Girls At?Queens of the Stone Age
I Won’t CryRemi Wolf
EMO IN THE CLUBRUSSELL!
Cold In California (2016 Demo)Shawn Mendes
LoadedSleepy Hallow
TSUNAMISOFI TUKKER, OneRepublic
Loser (Fcukers Remix)Tame Impala & Fcukers
Patient ZeroTaylor Swift
Our YearTegan and Sara, Lights, Felix Cartal
SilencioU2