We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|NOT OK
|5 Seconds of Summer
|Big Man Ting
|Afro Bros, S.N.E., Stefflon Don, Egnever
|Call For You
|Cameron Whitcomb
|Don’t Do Too Much
|Cardi B
|Up So High
|Cash Cash, Rozes
|Moon
|Daniel Caesar, Bon Iver
|Gorgeous
|Doja Cat
|PEACE & VIOLENCE
|Faouzia
|One of the Greats
|Florence + The Machine
|DEFENSELESS
|JVKE
|out of body
|Khalid
|Play This Song
|Mariah Carey, Anderson .Paak
|Better Man Than Me
|Marshmello, Hudson Westbrook
|diva
|Mikayla Geier
|Come Find Me
|MK, Clementine Douglas
|Stay (If You Wanna Dance)
|Myles Smith
|INDUSTRY MACHINE
|ODUMODUBLVCK
|So Easy (To Fall In Love)
|Olivia Dean
|Tanana
|Portugal. The Man
|the long night
|Purity Ring
|THE RING (DAMN!)
|Ria Mae
|Wild Guess
|Ruel
|Idk
|Sofia Gobbi
|Dracula
|Tame Impala
|TIT FOR TAT
|Tate McRae
|Blue Moon
|Zara Larsson