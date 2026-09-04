iHeart New Music - September 4, 2026 - Newly Added

We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
- Bass Persuades - Miley
- SaWaDiKa - LISA
- Nicole Kidman - ADÉLA
- Click - Jisoo
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song
|Artist
|Everyone’s A Star! (CLUBSOS VOL. 1 Remix)
|5 Seconds of Summer
|Nicole Kidman
|ADÉLA
|Funeral
|Ashe
|Sad Porn
|Baby Nova
|Zero to Hero
|Connor Price, GRAHAM
|BIBLE TEXTS
|EARTH TO EMILY
|For Your Entertainment
|Ellie Goulding
|Unethical
|Faouzia
|Cheat Code (Follow Me)
|French Montana, Max B
|Click
|Jisoo
|NOVICE
|Johnny Orlando
|Take Me Back (Robin Schultz Remix)
|Kygo, Max McNown, Robin Schultz
|SaWaDiKa
|LISA
|one good thing
|Lyn Lapid
|Blister Sunrise
|M83
|It’s Not Easy (Falling In Love)
|Medium Build
|Bass Persuades
|Miley
|GASS (feat.Travis Scott)
|Nemzzz
|SO GOOD
|Shay Lia, KAYTRANADA
|To The Floor (Vai Descendo)
|Tinie Tempah, Tropkillaz, AFROJACK