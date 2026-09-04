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iHeart New Music - September 4, 2026 - Newly Added

iHeart New Music - September 4, 2026 - Newly Added (iHeartRadio)

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We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:

  • Bass Persuades - Miley
  • SaWaDiKa - LISA
  • Nicole Kidman - ADÉLA
  • Click - Jisoo

...and so much more. Enjoy!

SongArtist
Everyone’s A Star! (CLUBSOS VOL. 1 Remix)5 Seconds of Summer
Nicole KidmanADÉLA
FuneralAshe
Sad PornBaby Nova
Zero to HeroConnor Price, GRAHAM
BIBLE TEXTSEARTH TO EMILY
For Your EntertainmentEllie Goulding
UnethicalFaouzia
Cheat Code (Follow Me)French Montana, Max B
ClickJisoo
NOVICEJohnny Orlando
Take Me Back (Robin Schultz Remix)Kygo, Max McNown, Robin Schultz
SaWaDiKaLISA
one good thingLyn Lapid
Blister SunriseM83
It’s Not Easy (Falling In Love)Medium Build
Bass PersuadesMiley
GASS (feat.Travis Scott)Nemzzz
SO GOODShay Lia, KAYTRANADA
To The Floor (Vai Descendo)Tinie Tempah, Tropkillaz, AFROJACK