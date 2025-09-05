We have so many great songs added to iHeart New Music this week! Here are some highlights:
...and so much more. Enjoy!
|Song:
|Artist:
|Rich Man
|aespa
|hot topic
|bbno$
|Know This
|Braison Cyrus feat. Miley Cyrus
|Spaces
|BUNT., The Chainsmokers, Izzy Bizu
|Ocean
|Calvin Harris & Jessie Reyez
|Woman Of Faces
|Celeste
|Locked & Loaded
|d4vd
|People Need People
|Good Neighbours
|LOVE SONG
|Justin Bieber
|The Dead Dance
|Lady Gaga
|Gyatt
|Latto & Ice Spice
|UH OH!
|Loud Luxury & Natalie Jane
|Goodbye
|Meltt
|New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)
|Miguel
|Lucky
|MORTEN, David Guetta
|Harder To Please
|NorthSideBenji
|rain...
|Queen Naija
|FUN
|Rema
|Baby Blue
|SG Lewis, Oliver Sim
|Loser
|Tame Impala
|A COLD PLAY
|The Kid LAROI
|The Scythe
|The Last Dinner Party