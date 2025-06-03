The free outdoor concert marks the centrepiece of NXNE’s 30th anniversary celebration, with Khalid bringing his chart-topping catalogue and electrifying presence to the heart of downtown Toronto. Fans across the country can experience the excitement through the exclusive livestream, available for free only on the @iHeartRadioCA YouTube channel .

iHeartRadio Canada is proud to announce its partnership with NXNE as an official media partner, and the exclusive streaming platform for Khalid’s highly anticipated headlining performance at Billboard Canada The Stage at NXNE, taking place June 12 at Sankofa Square in Toronto.

In addition to streaming the show, iHeartRadio Canada will host the official NXNE Artist Studio, conducting interviews with the festival’s most buzzed-about performers and giving fans behind-the-scenes access to their favourite acts.

“NXNE is a festival built on unforgettable moments of musical discovery, and that’s exactly what iHeartRadio Canada stands for,” says Sarah Cummings, Director of Radio Content at iHeartRadio Canada and Orbyt Media. “We’re thrilled to bring this massive performance to audiences nationwide and to help amplify emerging talent on such an iconic stage.”

The partnership reflects iHeartRadio Canada’s continued commitment to supporting live music, elevating Canadian artists, and connecting fans with the sounds they love, both in person and through its digital platforms.

The show will also feature performances by rising Canadian R&B star Aqyila, presented by City of Mississauga, and additional emerging talent as part of the festival’s UP NEXT series.

For more information on the concert and livestream, visit NXNE.com, iHeartRadio.ca, and subscribe to YouTube.com/@iHeartRadioCA.