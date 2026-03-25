K-pop group IVE have announced North American shows as part of their <SHOW WHAT I AM> World Tour.
Gaeul, An Yu-jin, Rei, Jang Won-young, Liz and Leeseo will promote their new album, REVIVE+, with a limited run through Canada and the U.S. starting July 21 in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena. They will also play Bell Centre in Montreal on July 23 and Rogers Arena in Vancouver on August 8.
Tickets for all North American shows are set to go on sale Thursday, April 2 at 3:00PM local time. More info can be found here.
See the official tour announcement video below.
IVE 2026 <SHOW WHAT I AM> Tour North dates:
4/4 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Axiata Arena
4/25 Manila, Philippines - SM Mall of Asia Arena
5/9 Singapore - Singapore Indoor Stadium
5/23 Macao - The Venetian Arena
5/24 Macao - The Venetian Arena
6/13 Sydney, AU - Qudos Bank Arena
6/16 Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena
6/20 Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena
6/21 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
7/23 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
7/25 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
7/29 Austin, TX - Moody Center
8/ 1 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
8/4 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
8/7 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
8/9 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
9/4 Hong Kong, CN - Asia World Arena
9/5 Hong Kong, CN - Asia World Arena
9/11 Taipei, TW - Taipei Arena
9/12 Taipei, TW - Taipei Arena