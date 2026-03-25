K-pop group IVE have announced North American shows as part of their <SHOW WHAT I AM> World Tour.

Gaeul, An Yu-jin, Rei, Jang Won-young, Liz and Leeseo will promote their new album, REVIVE+, with a limited run through Canada and the U.S. starting July 21 in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena. They will also play Bell Centre in Montreal on July 23 and Rogers Arena in Vancouver on August 8.