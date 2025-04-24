The news was reported and confirmed on Weezer's Discord server yesterday (April 23), via a screenshot from Reddit . An AI-generated poster for the yet-to-be-titled film was posted sharing Black's participation. Responding to the naysayers, Cuomo confirmed, “Nope, it’s real.”

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has confirmed that Jack Black has been added to the cast of the band's mysterious upcoming movie.

Jack Black and Weezer have some history to suggest the report has some plausibility. Black's band Tenacious D toured with Weezer back in 2001. Black is also married to Tanya Haden, a cellist who has previously recorded with Weezer and is sister to two members of former Weezer tourmates that dog. and Weezer side-project The Rentals.

Cuomo announced there was a Weezer movie in the works during the band's appearance at Coachella on April 12. “We’ve been busy making the Weezer movie back in L.A. the last couple weeks,” he mentioned out of the blue.

Since that announcement, more details have been leaked by Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider, who reports that Keanu Reeves has signed on as the movie's villain.

Sneider also revealed the "Weezer movie" will be a cross between Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World as far style and will be directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (Paranormal Activity 3 & 4).

Also rumoured to be co-starring in the film are Eric Andre, Johnny Knoxville, Juliette Lewis, and Ben Schwartz.