Things will kick off in Detroit, where former White Stripes frontman and recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jack White will perform in his hometown as the Lions host the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, beginning at 1:00PM EST.

Jack White, Post Malone and Lil Jon have been named as the halftime performers for the NFL's upcoming Thanksgiving games on Thursday, November 27.

White made the announcement on Instagram featuring a video of his Third Man pressing plant creating a special piece of blue vinyl in honour of his performance. See it below.

Fellow Motor City musician Eminem and his manager Paul Rosenberg will act as executive producers for the event.

Post Malone will then headline the halftime show of the afternoon's second match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX at 4:30PM EST. His performance will be part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

In a statement, Postie said, "I'm from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years. It's a real honour to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people."

Finally, rapper Lil Jon will perform at the halftime show during the late game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD at 8:20PM EST. Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry will also sing the national anthem at the game.