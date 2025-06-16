Kendrick and SZA performed two shows at the Rogers Centre in the city on June 12 and 13 as part of their Grand National Tour , which brought division amongst hip-hop fans in Drake's hometown. Now, Singh has inserted himself into the latest chapter of the two rappers' ongoing feud .

Jagmeet Singh had an awkward exchange with Drake over the weekend after the former NDP leader was spotted at one of Kendrick Lamar's Toronto concerts.

Yesterday (June 15) on his Instagram, Drake posted a photo taken of Singh at the concert along with what appeared to be a screenshot of a message he sent to the politician, saying, "You're a goof.”

Drake's post spread fast throughout social media, and Singh was pretty quick to respond to him with an apology, admitting he wasn't at the show to see Kendrick.

“I went for SZA, not for Kendrick," Singh wrote in a social post. "I was born in this city. I love this city. But real talk, I get it. I shouldn’t have gone at all. OVO and Drake have lifted this city and [Canada.] For me, it’ll always be Drake over Kendrick.”

Singh's response has attracted a number of different reactions from the public, from feeling embarrassed for both him and Drake, to defending each of them, to this strange plea for Drake to run for NDP leadership.

Regardless the two concerts went off without any real protests from Drake fans, who were said to have planned a counter "OVO Takeover" outside of the venue. Instead, it appeared Kendrick added more fuel to the fire performing "Not Like Us," his Grammy-winning Drake diss track inside, where it drew a standing ovation from the crowd and chants of "ONE MORE TIME."

See the posts below.