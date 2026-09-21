James Barker Band, Cameron Whitcomb Big Winners At 2026 CCMA Awards

Cameron Whitcomb has put his stamp on Canadian country music, taking home CCMA Awards for three major categories at this year’s gala.

The 23-year-old Nanaimo native wasn’t able to attend the 44th annual CCMA Awards at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, but he cleaned up, winning the Ford F-150 Album of the Year (The Hard Way), Male Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

CCMA Awards hosts James Barker Band were also multiple winners on the night, earning the Fans’ Choice award and Group or Duo of the Year for an impressive fourth year in a row.

Other winners on the night included Meghan Patrick for Female Artist of the Year Award, Sully Burrows as the Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year, Nate Haller and Tenille Townes taking home Musical Collaboration of the Year for “Backfire,” Thelma & James for Video of the Year for “Parking Lot Prayers,” and Josh Ross earning Single of the Year for “Hate How You Look.”

For more coverage on the 2026 CCMA Awards, including artist interviews with Tenille Townes, Thelma & James, James Barker Band and more, check out the Pure Country Instagram account here.

See the list of winners below.

Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year presented by FACTOR: Sully Burrows

Video of the Year: “Parking Lot Prayers” - Thelma & James

Ford F-150 Album of the Year: The Hard Way - Cameron Whitcomb

Male Artist of the Year: Cameron Whitcomb

Female Artist of the Year: Meghan Patrick

Musical Collaboration of the Year: “Backfire” - Nate Haller x Tenille Townes

Single of the Year: “Hate How You Look” - Josh Ross

Fans’ Choice: James Barker Band

Group or Duo of the Year: James Barker Band

Entertainer of the Year: Cameron Whitcomb