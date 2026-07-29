Jared Leto Accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct By Multiple Women in New BBC Doc

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 04: Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Jared Leto has been accused of criminal sexual conduct by multiple women who were underage at the time.

A new BBC documentary titled Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret reveals that ten women have come forward with allegations against the Oscar-winning actor and frontman of rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars.

The BBC reports that all of the incidents occurred between 2002 and 2016, when Leto was in his 30s and 40s, and the women were all teenagers.

One of the accusers claims she was sexually assaulted in a motel bathroom when she was 17, while another says she was 19 when she was threatened with sexual assault by the now 54-year-old star, after being “unexpectedly” left in a hotel room with him.

Another woman described having under-age sex with Leto in California when she was only 17. Age of consent in the state is 18, which classifies the encounter as statutory rape. According to the victim, Leto is said to have “shrugged off” any concern over her age.

A fourth woman says she was groomed by Leto, who made several sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was only 16, and alleges he suggested they have sex. The BBC states that she was issued an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) to keep her from revealing details about their relationship, but she refused to sign it.

One more accuser says she was just 14 when Leto made a “lewd comment” about her chest at an autograph signing and instructed a security guard to take her backstage at a music festival. He then allegedly made the same comment to the girl’s mother when she confronted Leto.

“The BBC has corroborated a number of the women’s accounts with friends and family who were told about the encounters with Leto at the time,” the public service broadcaster states. “In some cases, we have also seen pictures and messages that support the women’s accounts.”

Last year, the U.S. media site Airmail published a story in which nine separate women accused Leto of sexual impropriety.

Leto has faced numerous allegations spanning decades. In total, the BBC counts more than 120 separate incidents have been reported by women.

Update: Jared Leto has issued a statement provided by his reps denying the allegations.

“I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life,” Leto says. “These claims are absolutely and categorically false.”