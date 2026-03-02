The country star who won three Grammy Awards this year, including Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken , made the admission on his Instagram account yesterday (March 1).

Jelly Roll has revealed a secret to his fans: he got into an ATV accident and snapped his collarbone right before attending the 2026 Grammy Awards.

In the clip, the 41-year-old shows off the damage to the vehicle and an X-ray of his broken clavicle.

“Y’all just took this thing out for the first time since I flipped it,” he said in the video. “I broke my collarbone. I was so scared to get back on this thing. I just knew if I didn’t get back on it sooner than later, I was just going to be more and more afraid of it. I tell y’all what though, my brother got it fixed, dude, and he killed it. It’s brand new, I figured I had totaled it."

He then confessed that he attended the Grammy Awards in bad shape, saying, “I was just thinking, I was out there running all over the Grammys with a broken collarbone. Every time I hugged somebody that week, I wanted to scream. I just didn’t say it, but every time somebody squeezed me, dude, I thought I was gonna cry."

While he says he was at fault for the accident, he confirms it hasn't put him off continuing his dangerous hobby.

"Sometimes the machine can do more than the user thinks it can. This was all user error,” he added. “Anyways, moral of the story, get back on that pony baby. Love y’all,"

Watch the clip below.