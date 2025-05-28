Bre Flynn was shooting a video of herself singing along with the country singer when the firework struck her, singeing part of her scalp.

A fan was hit in the back of the head with pyrotechnics that fired from the stage towards the end of Jelly Roll's set at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Monday night (May 26).

“I don’t know what you call it, but it was coming down and it was raining flames, and they were flying everywhere,” Flynn told CTV News Toronto.

“I was taking a video of me singing ‘Save Me’ (and) at the end of the song, you could see the flame hit me in my head and it felt really hard," the 24-year-old explained. She captioned the video with "Ouch I have a burn now it hurts" with a crying emoji.

Flynn didn't even realize what had happened until she was told that her hair had caught fire. “I started freaking out because I clued in to what was happening and it was so scary,” she said.

The Rogers Centre roof was closed at the time of Jelly Roll's performance, however, it was opened later for headliner Post Malone.

More fireworks descended from the ceiling, Flynn said, adding many of the concertgoers in her row started “ducking in fear.”

She sought help from security, who handed her a bottle of water to douse her hair with and took her to receive first aid. It was then, while she was getting checked out, that she sensed a "very strong" burning smell. The first aid officer then took a photo of Flynn's scalp for her to have proof of the incident.

Flynn said she suffered a headache from the incident, and that a "chunk" of hair had fallen out. She added that she is planning to see her doctor Wednesday morning. Perhaps the worst thing to happen though was missing out on Post Malone's set.

“You could hear him from the first aid room but it really (did) suck, because I missed the whole concert and all that,” Flynn said.

While Flynn was grateful for the assistance she received from the Rogers Centre staff, she is hoping Jelly Roll's team will learn from her experience.

“I want the tour organization, whoever runs the tour, to fix the fire parts of the show, so it doesn’t (happen again),” she said.

Watch Flynn's footage below.