Jelly Roll Files for Divorce from Bunnie Xo

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll attend Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic Tour in Nashville, Tennessee at James K. Polk Theater on February 22, 2026. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife Bunnie Xo after nearly ten years of marriage.

According to TMZ, the newly-svelte country superstar (real name Jason Bradly DeFord) filed the papers in Williamson County, Tennessee on May 18.

The site reports that “the divorce was a mutual decision by the two and a private family matter.”

Both parties have continued to post on Instagram, with Bunnie (real name Alisa DeFord) posting an allegedly cryptic message, lip-syncing along to Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me” just as news of the divorce was breaking.

The split comes as a big surprise to country music fans. The couple have continuously shown love and support for each other in public.

When Jelly Roll won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Country Album in February, he got emotional, he praised his wife, saying, “I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo first met in 2015 following one of his concerts in Las Vegas. He would propose to her on stage one year later, and the two were married in secret the same night.

In 2023, they renewed their vows at the same venue on their anniversary.

The couple have been public about rocky times during their marriage over the years, including Jelly Roll admitting to an extramarital affair in 2018.

Bunnie reflected on the ten-month affair in her 2026 memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, revealing that he had purchased a house for his lover and even tried to hire her to care for his daughter, Bailee.

Earlier this year she told People, “A lot of people... are like, ‘Why didn’t you leave?’ And I’m like, ‘I did leave.’ I did leave him and we were split for about 30 days. But I just loved that man so much that I just really, truly believe that he deserved a second chance.”

The two share custody of both Bailee (from a previous relationship) and their son Noah.