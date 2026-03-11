Presented by Bell in collaboration with Coors Light, the 58th edition of FEQ will feature 11 days of festival programming, with more than 175 shows across six stages. Other headliners scheduled to perform at the festival include Limp Bizkit, Souldia, Martin Garrix, The Lumineers, and one more yet to be announced.

This year's lineup for Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ) has been announced with Jelly Roll, Gwen Stefani, Muse, Michael Bublé, Kesha, Limp Bizkit, Patrick Watson and more scheduled to headline concerts from July 9 to 19, 2026 in Québec City.

Additional artists scheduled to perform across the various stages include The All-American Rejects, Koriass and FouKi, Mother Mother, Jessie Reyez, Lord Huron, Sean Paul, Daughtry, Klô Pelgag, Shaggy, Testament, Les Louanges, Leif Vollebekk, Nate Smith, Royel Otis, Pierre Lapointe with The Orchestre symphonique de Québec, and many more.

The festival will kick off on July 9 with performances by nu-metal giants Limp Bizkit, hip-hop legends Cypress Hill and Canadian rock duo cleopatrick on the Bell Stage at Plains of Abraham.

General admission festival passes for all 11 days are now available at feq.ca, starting at $180 (taxes included). More information can be found here.

“FEQ is much more than a series of big concerts: it’s a gathering that brings people together and gives back,” Nicolas Racine, President and CEO of BLEUFEU, said in a statement. “With two free stages and an affordably priced general-admission pass, we’re reaffirming a simple belief: music should be experienced everywhere, by as many people as possible, and generate positive benefits for our community. That’s the purpose of our commitment, year after year.”

“This year, we’re betting on a decidedly unifying program, carried equally by all of our headliners—artists who have shaped popular culture and who continue to thrill crowds,” added Louis Bellavance, Vice-President, Content and Artistic Direction at BLEUFEU. “True to our DNA, we’re showcasing a wide range of musical styles, with standout performances night after night. We’re thrilled with this lineup, for which it’s particularly difficult to predict which nights will stand out most, because the offering is so strong and consistent from start to finish. In keeping with our signature, we believe we can reach everyone and deliver a memorable experience at the heart of each of these great collective gatherings.”

