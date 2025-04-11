Appearing on Wednesday's episode of Pat McAfee’s Big Night Aht , where he performed for the crowd of thousands inside the PPG Paints Arena, the country star shared the news about his astonishing weight loss.

Jelly Roll has revealed that he has dropped nearly 200 pounds in his quest to become healthier.

“It looks like you’ve lost a person. Congratulations! “Do you mind giving an update on where you started and where you are now?” McAfee asked the 40-year-old singer.

“I started at 540 pounds and I was 357 pounds this morning,” Jelly Roll replied. “I’m gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby!”

Jelly Roll has been publicly sharing his weight loss journey with his fans. In October 2024, he told Joe Rogan, “I feel this good just losing 100 pounds. I’m 420-something now. I’m walking around different, talking different, my shoulders are setting different, I’m moving different."

Two months later in December 2024, he appeared on his wife Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast and explained how his weight had affected his career.

"What I want the world to know, and I want people to see ... is that I didn't become successful because of my weight," he said. "I became successful in spite of it. I somehow managed to be this successful carrying 550 pounds. That's insane."

Jelly Roll previously lost 200 pounds in 2016, but was unable to keep it off. By 2018, he had gained a lot of that weight back.

But now he takes a chef on tour with him, who prepares healthier versions of his favourite foods. His diet consists of two meals a day, while fasting one day out of the week.

