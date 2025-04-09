Last week, Simpson went viral after posting a video in which she drinks a Chinese serum recommended by her vocal coach that contains snake sperm. "If you want a good vocal, you've gotta drink snake sperm," she says with a laugh.

Jessica Simpson has confirmed that yes, she does indeed drink snake sperm to help treat her vocal cords.

On Sunday (April 6), TMZ caught up with the singer/actress at LAX Airport to get comment about her latest trend. After buttering her up with some flattering remarks about her "fire" new music, TMZ asked if the serum has any other advantages.

"I mean, it really clears my throat. I'm just a great singer when I have snake sperm."

Simpson then joked that she might start making her own brand of snake sperm serum and admitted that it really does taste like honey.

Now before you start an online search for where you can buy your own snake sperm serum, TMZ also spoke to Jay Brewer, a zoologist and star of Reptile Royalty, who questions the validity of the stuff.

According to Brewer, snake sperm is quite hard to extract. "You have to wait until the male and female have copulated. And basically at that point you can get a little bit out of the female. That's literally the only way, and it's really only for scientific purposes. You get a little out to find out if the sperm is fertile."

He explains that even the world's largest snakes don't generally produce much sperm. And while he can't say that the drink is a hoax, he does feel it is likely just your standard snake oil.

Watch the interview with Simpson below.