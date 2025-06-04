In a video posted to her socials, the 37-year-old (real name Jessica Cornish) shared the news, adding that she will undergo surgery later this month following a performance at London's Summertime Ball festival.

"I'm highlighting the word early," she said. "Cancer sucks in any form but I'm holding onto the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period."

“I just wanted to be open and share it,” she continued, "One, because selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse – that's the bit that kills me.”

Jessie J first got her start as a songwriter, penning songs for big names like Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, and Miley Cyrus, whose 2009 hit "Party in the USA" she co-wrote.

Her first single as an artist, 2010's "Do It Like A Dude," was originally supposed to be recorded by Rihanna, but Jessie kept it for herself and scored a hit with it. She would eventually reach #1 on the charts with her songs "Price Tag" feat. B.o.B., "Domino," and "Bang Bang" with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

In the message Jessie tried to keep the mood light, joking, “It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I’m going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery and I will come back with massive tits and more music.”

Watch the video below.