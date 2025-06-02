In 2009, South Park' s 13th season kicked off with an episode called "The Ring," in which the animated comedy targeted the wildly popular boy band Jonas Brothers and their new (at the time) concert film, Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience .

Joe Jonas says he was a big fan of the 2009 South Park episode where he and his famous brothers were savagely ridiculed for their goody-goody image and decision to wear purity rings.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone portrayed the Jonas Brothers as puppets that Disney used to make millions off their young fans. Or to quote Mickey Mouse in the episode, "You have to wear the purity rings because that's how we can sell sex to little girls, haha!"

In "The Ring," Mickey repeatedly subjects the Jonas Brothers to a range of abuse, including physically attacking Joe by kicking him in the uh, "jonads."

Joe, who last month released his latest album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, told Josh Scherer of Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals that unlike his brothers Kevin and Nick, he loved seeing South Park mock the three of them.

"Our skin was not as thick back then," Joe told Scherer. "I think I was the only brother that loved it. I thought it was hilarious, because I watched South Park, and I was like, 'This is so funny, I know what they're doing, they make fun of everyone!'"

"To be made fun of by a comic is usually a sign that they give a s**t, and they care, and it's funny," he continued. "They really went for us."

Joe says that eventually his brothers grew to appreciate the skewering.

"I mean, what an honour to get my ass kicked by Mickey," he said. "I think it's one of my favourite episodes. And later on, now, we just laugh. We love that. I think it's so great. Definitely a claim-to-fame for me."

Watch the clip below.