In partnership with MLB and Mastercard, the Jo-Bros will serve as this year's Mastercard Stand Up To Cancer ambassadors , performing their song "I Can't Lose," which is the official anthem of the "Stand Up To Cancer" campaign.

Jonas Brothers will be making a special appearance at Game Two of the 2025 World Series in Toronto at Rogers Centre this coming Saturday (October 25).

“We’re proud to celebrate our partnership with Mastercard in support of Stand Up To Cancer during such a meaningful moment at the World Series with a performance of ‘I Can’t Lose,’ in tribute to this powerful campaign,” said the band in a statement. “As lifelong baseball fans, it’s special to be part of a moment where music and purpose come together.”

The New Jersey-bred siblings and "lifetime Yankees fans" have made a number of appearances at MLB games over the years, most recently with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past June (see above). In 2023, Joe Jonas threw out the first pitch at a Detroit Tigers-Texas Rangers game in Arlington, Texas, and well, it would have plunked a tall, right-handed batter in the head and likely cleared some benches.

The best-of-seven World Series kicks off in Toronto at Rogers Centre this Friday, October 24, with Games 1 and 2, before heading to Los Angeles for Games 3 through 5 at Dodgers Stadium beginning on Monday, October 27.

Go Jays go!